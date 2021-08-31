STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Iki Island–An Insight into Jin Sakai’s life

Aside the main story, the game provides even more spectacular scenery in Iki island.

Published: 31st August 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The word ‘update’ is repeated so frequently in videogames that it has lost all meaning. A new buyable skin in a random FPS game is an update. A necessary bug fix is an update. Even an announcement about a teaser, for a game that will release five years from now is an update. Most of the process of figuring out which game to review every week requires me sifting through the less important news on the ‘update’ scale. Fortunately, this time, the release of ‘Ghost of Tsushima’s Director’s Cut’ made this easy.

My time exploring the daunting combat in Legends seems to have helped me a lot because the story missions seemed quite friendly this time. This suited me well, as the aim of the Iki island expansion was to focus on the story, which provides an insight into Jin Sakai’s past. In the missions, we frequently encounter bursts of Jin’s past, as he stood side-by-side with his father, fighting bandits in Iki. We are re-acquainted with Jin’s childhood guilt due to his helplessness, as Kazamusa fell to the ploy of the bandits. 

We find Jin ally himself with the same enemies that caused so much hurt in his past. He overcomes his inner turmoil through the acceptance that the greatest danger to his country was the Mongols. With Khotun Khan long gone, the new main villain introduced seems just as dangerous — a mysterious woman, nicknamed ‘The Eagle’. Eagle prides herself through her psychological tricks, and we watch Jin struggle to prevent his hallucinations from taking over his moral compass. 

Aside the main story, the game provides even more spectacular scenery in Iki island. We can now pet new animals – including monkeys, cats, and deer. Kaze, the horse, learnt a few new tricks too! It almost makes up for the lack of a fishing mini-game…

Ever since this iconic PlayStation exclusive released last year, I have taken every in-game improvement as an opportunity to re-review it. The tale of Jin Sakai and his struggle against the Mongol forces in Tsushima is a story that is worth not just being re-told, but re-experienced first-hand, every so often. The Iki island expansion takes rank ichi in my rating scale. 

@quofles

(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp