Stabbed by ex-boyfriend, girl in critical condition

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man stabbed his ex-girlfriend in the neck and abdomen on Sunday night after she ended their relationship and got engaged to another man recently.

Later, he attempted suicide.According to the police, the woman had told Saravanan Immanuel, the accused, a few months ago that she wanted to end the relationship. The couple met on Facebook.

On Sunday night, Saravanan reached her house at Thiru Vi Ka Nagar when the victim and her sister were alone. He quarrelled with the two women and in a fit of rage pulled out a kitchen knife and stabbed his ex-girlfriend on the neck and abdomen. Her sister also sustained injuries as she tried to stop the attack.

On hearing their cries for help, the neighbours rushed in and on seeing them Saravanan locked himself in the toilet. When they broke open the door, they found him with a bloody wrist and neck. The neighbours rushed all three to a nearby hospital. The girl is in a critical condition. Her sister and Saravanan are out of danger, said sources.