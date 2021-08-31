Tale of a city & its canine citizen

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: A city wouldn’t come to life without its large-hearted people, iconic landscape and diverse culture that contribute to what it truly is. In her latest offering, Looking for Laddoo, independent journalist and writer Aparna Karthikeyan celebrates the many facets of Namma Madras — the warm and welcoming city that she loves and calls home. The comforting smell of salt and sea, everyday encounters with annas and akkas, the prominent monuments that have stood the test of time...all of these enjoy the limelight in her 42-page picture book, penned for children.

Many lives, many stories

Karthikeyan gives us a tour of the city as protagonists Karthik and his veterinarian mother, Shankari, drive down the narrow lanes and gullies looking for Laddoo — their white-and-brown-dotted pup. A dog lover and owner of two rescued indie pups, Puchu and Shingmo, it was only natural for Karthikeyan to lend a voice to the voiceless companions in her book.

All through their journey in search of Laddoo, the mother-son duo tend to injured strays along the way, with the help of commoners who bring them to their notice. “To humanise the city, we need to humanise its people who bring character to any neighbourhood. I wanted to highlight the work people have been doing on the ground to take care of these abandoned animals. The human-animal conflict would be worse if not for these unsung heroes,” shares Karthikeyan, who’s penned four children’s books and one non-fiction book for adults.

Some of Karthikeyan’s early on-field experiences as a reporter surface in the way she captures the essence of people and their livelihoods. “I’ve had opportunities to interact with sowrie (false hair)-sellers and boom boom mattukaran, who’ve featured in this story as well. By presenting personal narratives, I wanted people to understand how some of these professions are on the verge of extinction in today’s tech-savvy world. How are we going to give a dignified life? All we’ve done is invisibilise them,” she points out.

A colourful tribute

Complementing the empathetic characters are Mumbai-based Tanvi Parulkar’s watercolour illustrations. Kalakhsetra’s beautiful banyan tree, the expansive shores of Besant Nagar beach, the greenery of Guindy Park, the crowded streets of T Nagar, the bustling Chennai Central, the prayer calls from Triplicane Big Mosque…every page seems to evoke nostalgia. “Chennai is a harmonious city. There are religious structures close to each other. It wouldn’t practically be possible to include all the heritage elements. In fact, we checked the routes on Google maps and timed it so it would be possible for the mother and son to cover these areas in a day’s time and it worked,” explains Karthikeyan.

Besides the captivating visual elements and moving storyline, the heartfelt conversations between the mother-son duo — every time they saved and nursed a stray — is something to cherish. ‘Is Laddoo safe?’, ‘What if someone kidnapped him?’, ‘Will he be starving?’ What if he’s injured like these strays’...While it’s normal for any pet parent to be worried, this kind of care coming from a child like Karthik is sure to birth empathy and liking for animals, in young readers.

A personal favourite for the author from the book is when the mother-son duo share a brief moment on the Adyar Bridge as they wrap up for the day. “I enjoy the sight of bats taking off from the trees of The Theosophical Society and that’s the inspiration behind including this location. It’s also a spot where Karthik asks his mother for one last time if they will find Ladoo at all. Only to receive a call later saying Laddoo managed to find his way home. I teared up while reading the book. I believe that building great bonds with animals will influence the way you look at the city,” she says. And when you have felt relieved for Karthik and Laddoo, turn to the last few pages that include a map and glossary to solve some trivia.

True to Karthikeyan’s intentions, the book nudges you to look beyond the obvious. Of the silent struggles of people and their selfless contributions to the city and its creatures despite their circumstances. Beyond its target audience, the book has a takeaway for one and all.

