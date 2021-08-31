Tamil Nadu: Tribal mother forced to tie disabled child to post, seeks government assistance 

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When one visits the Narikuravar tribal hamlet in Gummidipoondi’s Mettutheru, their eyes are immediately drawn to the sight a five-year-old boy being tied to a wooden post. But the boy’s mother is quick to clarify that the boy has been tied up because otherwise he would run away.

Soundarya (21), five-year-old Karuppasamy’s mother, fears her child suffers from intellectual disability, but lacks the resources to diagnose his condition and care for him. A victim of child marriage, Soundarya got married at the age of 14.

“Karuppasamy is my eldest son. I also have a three-year-old son and even he has started talking but my eldest son has not. He could not be admitted to a government school due to his intellectual disability and because he isn’t attending school, he is missing out on noon meals as well,” rues Soundarya, who says she cannot leave her house to sell beads like other women, as her child could run away.

And so she has tied him to a wooden pole with a cloth.

“He runs to faraway places. If he ends up in the wrong hands, he may end up as a bonded labourer or worse,” she says.

Her fervent plea to the government and good samaritans is for some for some kind of assistance.

“We just want some medical help from the government or individuals, to help the child so he can also join school just like the other children,” he mother said.

The families here say their children don’t get healthy food due to poverty.

“We get ration rice but it doesn’t suffice for the whole family. We need help,” added Soundarya.