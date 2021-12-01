Don’t erect digital banners, placards without following rules: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered the State government not to permit erection of digital banners or placards without compliance of the rules. The first bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu issued the orders on a petition filed in the wake of the death of minor boy in Villupuram district three months ago.

“... we direct the respondents not to permit erection of digital banners or placards without compliance of the Rules 2011,” the bench said. It further stated that the jurisdictional authorities must ensure compliance of the above direction. While granting permission, direction would be for compliance of the rules in the manner the digital banners or placards can be placed. The observance of the rules shall be made in strict terms.

The bench noted that Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies (Permission for Erection of Digital Banners and Placards) Rules, 2011 provides not only the requirement of an application to seek permission for putting digital banners or placards but also a restriction in the manner of placing them. It also asked the petitioner to furnish the details of the contractor, Venkatesh, who had hired the boy, and the boy’s mother so that they could be impleaded as party respondents in the case.

The petition prayed for directing the concerned authorities of the government to take legal action against illegal setting up of banners, flex boards, arches, flag poles and flag masts on public roads, passages and pedestrian pavements in Villupuram district in the wake of death of a 13 year old school student as he was electrocuted while erecting a DMK flag pole for a marriage function in Villupuram town in August this year.