India best Under-15 squash exponent eyes bigger future

CHENNAI: Arihant KS comes across as a jovial kid. In the just-concluded ISTA Junior Squash Open, he showed his deep-rooted ardour for the game as he went about winning the Under-15 junior open title in Chennai. It’s another stepping stone towards fulfilling his ambition of reaching the top 10 in Professional Squash Association in four years.

A trainee at the Indian Squash and Triathlon Academy, he is ranked No 1 in the U-15 category. Former India coach and Squash Rackets Federation of India secretary Cyrus Poncha believes that Arihant has the potential to excel. Apart from daily practice, fitness seems to be an integral part of his training. “I have been a trainee at ISTA from the age of seven. Bala sir (Balamurugan) is my coach, Deepak (Mishra) sir of ISTA was my previous coach. Both have guided my game.

ISTA gives a lot of importance to both physical conditioning and training for endurance and fitness. Plus, we have on-court training,’’ said Arihant. “It’s a fantastic feeling to come back into competitive sport after the pandemic. The ISTA venue is where I won my first nationals. It’s always special to play in Chennai. Every game you play, you have to respect your opponent and not take things for granted. In this tournament, I won all the matches in straight games (3-0),’’ he said.

The lockdown, last year, which ran up to more than half of this season was the worst phase. Air travel was restricted and there were hardly any tournaments. “Lockdown was very tough as we could not train. I had fractured my hand and thus, physical training was difficult. I slowly got back by converting the bedroom into a mini squash court and did fitness training on the terrace. Running and cycling too kept me occupied. ISTA also had some video sessions to keep us in touch with the sport. For me, squash is all about mental focus and concentration which helped in my studies also. So without squash, I get bored,’’ he said.

Now with things looking better, his calendar is expected to be packed from January. “I am hoping there will be more tournaments from January 2022. I will now have to move over to the U-17 category by end of December,’’ he said.

Arihant’s best performance at the international level is when he won the Indian Classic Junior Open in 2017. He idolises Joshna Chinnapa and Nick Mathew. “Along with my coaches, my mentor Harrinder Pal Singh is there to help me. The biggest learning for me from them is to train hard and be prepared, and to accept wins and losses equally. I am keen to be in the top 10 in the PSA in four years from now,’’ said Arihant, who loves to relax with his dogs at home.