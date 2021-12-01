Indigenous treats for infants

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Introducing your baby to solid foods can be an exciting milestone. But, ensuring they get a well-balanced and nutritious diet can be tricky. Aiming to ease this process for new mothers are OGMO Jr’s curated products made using hand-picked indigenous grains.

OGMO Jr is a by-product of three-year-old OGMO – Organic Move. From little millet and barnyard millet to foxtail millet and sorghum to mappillai samba rice, the start-up takes pride in bringing some of our forgotten ancient grains back on the table. “Dhanasekhar Kesavelu, a well-known paediatric gastroenterologist from Chennai, approached us to develop products for children. He has a popular YouTube channel — SS Child Care — where he talks about various topics related to the health and nutritional needs of infants and children. He felt that there is a lack of Indian brands catering to the specific needs of children and propelled us to work around the same,” shares Sanjeeta KK, the proprietor.

The products, designed under the guidance of the doctor and nutritionist Payal Talesra, are completely gluten-free, have no preservatives or additives of any kind, no sugar or salt, and are lactose-free. “These plant-based food products are rich in minerals, vitamins, and many other micronutrients. They have a good amount of dietary fibre and a better glycemic index that helps control diabetics and weight management in children,” she explains.

OGMO Jr currently has four products — Bera, Bach, Foxe, and Lira — each prepared using a combination of millets, fruits and seeds in measured proportions. “For instance, Bera comprises little millet, beetroot, raw banana powder, and pumpkin seeds. The unpolished minor millets are pre-soaked, rinsed, sprouted, solar-dried, and milled in small batches. While Bach is made of rolled barnyard millet, chia seeds, and bananas, Every ingredient that goes into making has its benefits,” details Sanjeeta.

Highlighting the importance of soaking and sprouting, a crucial process they follow with all the products, she explains, “The process removes anti-nutrients such as phytic acids from the grains. It helps fibres in the deeper layers of the millet to expand. It increases the bioavailability of key ingredients. It simplifies the process of absorption and digestion of nutrients. It also removes the bitterness found in unsprouted whole grains.”

The products can be consumed as porridge, smoothie, milkshake, pancake, dosa, bread, cake, cookies, and more. “These are adult-friendly as well. Before finalising and mass-producing the products, we ran them by Dr Dhanasekhar. These were also tried by some new mothers on their babies. Having said that, sometimes it may take a few attempts for the baby to like the products. But, we insist they also consult their paediatrician before starting anything new for the babies,” suggests Sanjeeta.

Besides offering quality products, Sanjeeta and her team of women are working towards promoting healthy eating. “All our products are manufactured by women at our in-house manufacturing unit outside Chennai, where we are a part of a small village of farmer community. We want to empower women as well as keep old food habits alive,” she notes.

The products will be available at select supermarkets and e-commerce sites. For details, visit ogmofoods.com or call: 9840492993