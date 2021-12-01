Losses in the last mile

Kannalmozhi Kabilan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The mission to end AIDS by 2030 has been in the works for a decade now. Despite the considerable progress made worldwide, India included, the collective effort seems to find itself crossroads now — thanks to a crippling pandemic that has derailed the global healthcare system in unprecedented ways. Nearly two years into this changed world, UNAIDS has issued a warning to global leaders to buck up and tackle the inequalities or play witness to 7.7 million AIDS-related deaths over the next 10 years (as predicted by UNAIDS models if HIV service coverage is held constant at 2019 levels). Back home, organisations have little time to ponder over such grim possibilities as they run on diminished funds (at least, in certain quarters) and reduced human resources.

Funds from National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) have gradually reduced over the past 10 years, notes Rama Pandian, founder of Tamilnad Network of Positive People. “This affects organisations involved in different kinds of work; one is the targeted intervention work that addresses vulnerable and most-at-risk populations, and the other is the care and support organisations, primarily kept alive by global funds. Every year, nearly Rs 25,000 is being cut down from the funds passed on. The Union government has to pitch in their funds to compensate for this loss. But, they have started doing that only now and it’s not at a 100 per cent year,” he explains.

Restricted operations

The situation is far more difficult for organisations that work as a sub-category within this umbrella; like the Positive Women Network (PWN) run by P Kausalya. “We are struggling just to conduct our regular activities. All the funds are for people living with HIV (PLHIV) as a whole and women are taken into account only under eliminating mother-to-child transmission (EMTCT) programme,” she says.

PWN that once operated from 16 states in India has now contained its operations to just six. They are barely holding on to these as well. “One of our centres is being sustained by the NGO Goonj. It is they who are providing office space and salary for our single field staff there; that’s how we are able to retain that centre,” she points out.

While even a daily wage system should fetch these workers a salary of around Rs 15,000, they are barely making around Rs 8,000 a month, says Rama. “The funding, manpower and their salary are not in proportion to the population we are trying to cater to,” he elaborates. This shortage translates to the ART centres (55 of them) run by the state government too; there are not enough care and support workers associated with each centre. This means that each of them will have to handle PLHIV in three-four blocks. This got all the more challenging when the pandemic-induced lockdowns restricted mobility and these workers had to bridge the gap by reaching out to the recipients themselves. While this work was more a stop-gap arrangement, people are expecting such services to continue even after things have returned to normalcy. These are the gaps in the outreach programmes, he explains.

Mind the gap

SAATHII seems to have overcome the manpower problem by equipping even their management staff to handle counselling and outreach services. “We have systematic training packages for different thematic areas and periodic refresher courses. So that management and field staff capacities are built over a period of time,” reveals Dr Sathish Kumar, an associate technical director. They have also developed an app-based data collection system and trained their staff and key stakeholders in the healthcare system in the process; this has been particularly useful in monitoring the health of pregnant women with HIV.

These gaps lead to further gaps in specialised treatment for secondary infections, especially for severe ones like cancer and TB. “Though it is provided for in the NACO guidelines, it does not reflect in the NRHM’s protocol.

Around 20 women we worked with died of cancer in the past three years. Of the 120 women referred to Gosha Hospital in Triplicane this year, 50-60 were found to have some infection. Of them, 10-15 were suspected to have cancerous growth. This is the number we know; imagine how many more women would need these services in the rest of the city and country. Besides, what’s in the law in terms of abortion and sterilisation is different from what’s practised with HIV positive women; many are counselled to terminate pregnancies,” Kausalya alleges.

Sathish says that counselling to pregnant women has empowered them to make the decision they are comfortable with for their pregnancy. “This termination of pregnancy may be offered by untrained private professionals because of lack of knowledge of their own prejudices. When it comes to our attention, we address it. We sensitise obstetricians and gynaecologists through a partnership with the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India,” he explains.

Beyond these operational hurdles, PLHIV and organisations working for their welfare continue to face the stigma that’s still attached to the disease. Families are still prejudiced, says Meera*, a PWN staff. “After I was found to be positive just before I gave birth, my parents were afraid that the baby will get it from me when I kissed him. They didn’t want me lying too close to the child. My brother was advised to not use my husband’s clothes (he is positive too) or eat from his plate. Even though I was trained in Nursing, I was unaware too till I got the infection,” she recounts. Since joining PWN, she has counselled many women like her who have families like hers.

Fighting stigmas

This kind of discrimination extends even to the medical community, too, who might be expected to know better. Meera narrates a story of a doctor getting angry with her when she tried to hold on to the latter. “Why are you touching me?” was the question thrown at her, she says. While ART centres, with workers specifically trained in this area, do not have such incidents, it tends to happen when patients are referred to other departments for surgery or tests, says Rama. “Sometimes people needing dialysis will not get that service because there is the fear that the infection can spread to other patients,” he points out. In graver cases, it delays a diagnosis (of say, cancer or cryptococcal meningitis) and therefore, its timely treatment too, says Kausalya. And it doesn’t just stop there. Kausalya has been trying to find an office space to lease for over a year now and has been turned away everywhere.

There is the need to address all these pitfalls, while also ensuring that funding and support is sustained and consistent to get the initiative through the last mile, say Sathish, Rama and Kausalya; though Kausalya would personally like more gains to be made in the area of women’s reproductive health.

“Incidents of new infections have been coming down. As per the performance measure 90-90-90 treatment (all positive people are aware of their status-all diagnosed are on sustained ART-all those on ART show viral suppression), we have achieved 78-83-85. This is huge progress the country has made. But the last mile is going to be difficult. So, the ongoing commitment and budgetary support should continue consistently,” Sathish suggests.

This time last year, Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society (TANSACS) was preparing to revive the 34 drop-in centres that had to be shut down after NACO funds dried up. A year later, a TANSACS representative reports that they get surplus funds from the national body. The last leg towards eradication — prevalance rate has dropped from 1.13 per cent in 2001 to 0.18 per cent — needs very little in terms of additional funds and facilities, they opined. *Name changed