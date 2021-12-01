Siding with sesame oil

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Its size does not inhibit sesame seeds from producing big flavours. Add to this the versatility and nutrient-dense factor; there is no doubt why this oil finds its way into several South Indian kitchens. Sesame or gingelly oil is a rich source of healthy fat, vitamins, minerals and micronutrients, and also contains bioactive components that make it a functional food — with health benefits beyond its nutritional value. “Sesame oil plays a role in the nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry (for soap making) and is even used to create biodiesel,” says Meenakshi Bajaj, dietitian, Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital.

But all that is good comes with balance. This oil is a rich source of PUFA or polyunsaturated fatty acid, and monosaturated fatty acids or MUFA-rich counterpart to maintain the ideal 0.8: 1: 1.2 ratio (SFA: PUFA: MUFA). Ideally, you would add refined groundnut oil or soybean oil to your diet. Sesame oil also has particular uses — sauteing, pickling, or basting — due to its low smoking point.

What it lacks in its ability to create fried food, it makes up with its shelf life. While trace amounts of iron in the oil can contribute towards oxidisation, the presence of antioxidants and vitamin E may help making the oil less likely to be rancid. Anti-oxidants are usually added to achieve this.

The anti-oxidants lend even more health benefits, much like the rest of its nutrients, as elaborated by Meenakshi.

Help with chronic degenerative diseases

They help prevent degenerative diseases, such as certain types of cancer, cardiovascular diseases and arthritis.

Power of phytosterols

Sesame oil is a source of phytosterols — more prevalent in brown sesame than in white — that contain anti-bacterial properties. The same also helps the body reduce cholesterol and is anti-inflammatory.

Aid of PUFA

With a significant amount of PUFA, this oil helps reduce LDL cholesterol and may contribute to the increase in HDL or good cholesterol.

Nutrient-rich

It is rich in vitamin B- thiamine, manganese, magnesium, and selenium.

Blessing for bones

Sesame seeds contain a small amount of calcium and phosphorus that carries on to the oil. These nutrients help the body strengthen bones and much more.

Checking up on blood glucose

Flavonoids present in gingelly oil have mild hypoglycemic activities and may help improve blood sugar levels.

The case of cholesterol

Two unique classes of lignans — sesamin and sesamolin — in the oil helps inhibit cholesterol production in the body.

Tumour prevention

Alpha-tocopherol in the oil reduces cardiovascular risks, reduces bad cholesterol and can help with the prevention of (certain) tumor formations.

CAUTION

May causing wheezing, coughing, and difficulty in breathing in those allergic to sesame.

NUTRITIONAL BREAKDOWN (per 100 g)