Water enters houses as roads not milled before re-laying: Residents

Torrential downpour adds to woes, civic body says action being taken against errant contractors

Published: 01st December 2021 07:00 AM

A girl negotiating a waterlogged street in Kannadasan Salai | R Satish Babu

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shoddy re-laying of roads in many areas have resulted in water entering homes in many areas. Despite a Madras High Court directive to mill the roads before relaying, many contractors often forgo the process, say residents. As a result, the height of the road increases and due to this many houses, shops, hospitals and even newly constructed stormwater drains have gone below the road level.

A resident of Mambalam, N Srinivasan, whose house is at least two feet below the road level, said, “One hour of heavy rains is all it takes to flood the entire compound. I have been living here for the past 50 years and the road was re-laid about 10-15 times. Not even once, I have seen the authorities mill the road. Complaints to the higher authorities also went unanswered.” 

Some of the residents bought high capacity pumps to flush out water from their homes. This has caused inconvenience to other residents in the area.  “There are at least three pumps in this street. The residents pump out water and leave it on the streets. Since the stretch already gets flooded, the excess water enters our homes. Not just this, even a sewage pipe is leaking in the street causing unbearable stench,” said P Senthil, resident of Mohanapuri street in Adambakkam.

Unscientific laying of roads also resulted in a lot of potholes that caused many accidents. In November first week, a 32-year-old man was run over by an MTC bus on Anna Salai as he lost control of his bike after hitting a pothole. Numerous such incidents have been happening for years.

When contacted, an official of city corporation said the civic body sends strict instructions to mill the road and in case the contractors fail to do so, action against them is initiated. However, it was not clear as to what action has been taken so far.

