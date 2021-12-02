Bodies of man, girl fished out of Cooum and Palar rivers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service (TNFRS) personnel on Wednesday recovered the body of a 45-year-old man who was washed away in the Cooum river in Maduravoyal on November 29.

According to Maduravoyal police, the deceased identified as Vellarikan, was mentally ill and had allegedly gone for a bath in the river.

The police and TNFRS personnel had started searching for Vellarikan upon a complaint from his wife that she found her husband’s clothes near the river. Vellarikan’s body has been sent to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the TNFRS personnel recovered the body of a 12-year-old from Palar river. Police said the girl along with her two friends had gone for a bath in the floodwater from Palar that had entered the town on Tuesday. All three girls were washed away and a 60-year-old farmer, who was nearby, rescued two of the girls but couldn’t save the third one.

The police and TNFRS personnel began a search and found the body on Wednesday morning. The body was sent to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.