STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Clocking in a meal plan

Using art as a medium to spread awareness, the hospital has installed a vibrant miniature clock model depicting the eight-course healthy meal commonly prescribed to patients with diabetes.

Published: 02nd December 2021 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: ‘Managing diabetes is not science, it’s an art.’ This medical maxim is a constant reminder that there’s no one-time cure for this lifelong condition, and there’s much more to the healing process than just medication. The art of controlling diabetes by effectively keeping certain lifestyle modifications under check is a skill that can only be mastered over time, doctors report. Known as the diabetes capital of the world, India is home to 77 million people living with the condition.

With November being observed as Diabetes Awareness Month, and November 14 marked as World Diabetes Day, various diabetes organisations shed light on preventive measures to lead a healthy life. One such innovative initiative by Chennai-based Dr A Ramachandran’s Diabetes Hospital has been garnering appreciation from people for the work being done. 

Using art as a medium to spread awareness, the hospital has installed a vibrant miniature clock model depicting the eight-course healthy meal commonly prescribed to patients with diabetes. Anusha Krishnamurthy, the artist behind the concept, decodes it for us. “The hospital approached me for this assignment after seeing my food miniatures. I’d carried a few models created by me for their reference.

The doctors and I brainstormed ideas and zeroed in on this wholesome meal concept. Because with dietary modifications, miracles can happen and we can reverse the condition. Having something colourful will also pique the interest of people across age groups,” shares Anusha, who has been receiving great responses for her work on her official Instagram page.

The eight hands on the miniature clock depict meals starting from early morning until dinner. Explaining its elements, Anusha points out, “There are 35 food items. The first meal of the day includes biscuits, coffee, nuts (almonds and cashew), water; breakfast has pongal and idli for south Indians and dhokla for north Indians; mid-morning meal has fruits, salads, lemonade, and buttermilk; lunch has a vegetarian meal (jeera peas pulao, paneer, roti, curd, and salad, and a non-vegetarian meal (sambar, rasam, fish, rice, egg, curd, beans, and carrot), basket for vegetables and potato; tea time has chana dal, puffed rice, and tea; soup time includes tomato soup, wheat bread sandwich, and paneer salad; dinner has paratha, dosa, idiyappam; and bed-time is fruits.”

A portion of the canvas, on which the miniature clock is fixed, features miniatures of restricted items such as chocolates, sweets, pastries, beverages, and junk foods. “I had two weeks to complete the project. Procuring materials was challenging. On top of that, this is my first time designing non-vegetarian miniatures. I had to Google how a pomfret fish would look and replicate the model. But it was a meaningful and enriching experience. I got to learn a lot about the meal portions that can even reverse the condition and now I can educate my social circle,” notes Anusha, who specialises in miniature art and beaded jewellery. Besides, she’s been taking thematic art workshops for kids during the pandemic.. 

By roping in artists, hospitals can take such serious messages in a fun and light way to a lay person, suggests Anusha. A software engineer by day and artist by night, the Mandaveli resident’s plates are full with projects in the pipeline. 

For details, visit tvesha_handmade_Chennai

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp