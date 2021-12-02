Doctors protest delay in PG admissions

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing solidarity with the the Federation of Resident Doctors Association, resident doctors in Tamil Nadu boycotted outpatient services on Wednesday due to delay in NEET PG-2021 admission counselling. The doctors said they will boycott non-emergency services from Thursday.

In Chennai, resident doctors boycotted OP at Madras Medical College and Government Stanley Medical College. One of the PG doctors at the Government Stanley Medical College said the delay was causing a lot of mental trauma to doctors who are waiting for the admissions. PG doctors on duty are also burdened with too much work in the absence of first year PG students.

“TN is also seeing a surge in dengue and fever cases. Apart from Covid-19, we have to deal with seasonal fevers also. If this continues, 2021 would be a zero academic year. Our protest is against the Union Government,” the doctor said. The counselling is delayed due to the case in the Supreme Court on EWS quota in All India Quota seats in PG medical admissions.