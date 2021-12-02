STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Post protest, professor arrested for sending lewd messages to students 

A senior police officer said, “The accused has been booked under Sections of Woman Harassment Act read with Information Technology Act based on a complaint by college’s principal.”

Published: 02nd December 2021 06:37 AM

Hundreds of students from a private college in Koyambedu protest against a professor, who allegedly sexually harassed girl students, on Wednesday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police arrested an English professor of a private college in Koyambedu on charges of sending lewd messages to girls. The action was taken after students began a protest on Tuesday, demanding his immediate arrest.

While the college administration had already terminated the professor following the allegations, a formal complaint was lodged at the local police station after students staged sit-in protests on the campus on Tuesday as well as Wednesday.  

A senior police officer said, “The accused has been booked under Sections of Woman Harassment Act read with Information Technology Act based on a complaint by college’s principal.” Police said that the professor was accused of sending sexually explicit messages on WhatsApp and on phone calls to girl students and added that the allegations have been recorded in writing by the college administration. 

“There are also allegations against the professor that he made sexual remarks in person. Additional sections would be slapped if required after a thorough investigation,” said the police.

