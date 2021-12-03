Ex-TNPCB chief, under probe, ends life

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former TNPCB chairman AV Venkatachalam, who was under a DVAC probe in a corruption case, died allegedly by suicide in Velachery on Thursday. According to a senior police officer, Venkatachalam’s wife found him dead in his room at their house in Secretariat Colony and informed police around 5 pm. The body was sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a postmortem examination. Police confirmed there was no suicide note but his phone had been sent for analysis.

Venkatachalam, a native of Salem district, retired from Indian Forest Services in 2018 and was appointed as the TNPCB chairman in September 2019 by the then AIADMK government. Recently, the DVAC registered a case against Venkatachalam for his alleged involvement in criminal misconduct and misappropriation while holding the posts of TNPCB member secretary (October 14, 2013—July 29, 2014), member secretary of SEIAA (2017-2018) and chairman of TNPCB. During searches at his properties, DVAC officials seized Rs 13.5 lakh of cash, eight kg gold and documents relevant to the case. Around 10 kg of sandalwood items was also seen at his residence.

The Velachery police registered a case and the forensic experts collected evidence. However, police said that the reason for his decision is yet to be ascertained.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)