Stalin to open 14th edition of ACMEE on Thursday

The 14th edition of ACMEE, one of India’s premier international machine tools exhibition will be inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin on December 9.

Published: 03rd December 2021 06:41 AM

(From left) RSS Satish Babu, Chairman, ACMEE and AN Gireeshan, President, AIEMA at the press meeting | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 14th edition of ACMEE, one of India’s premier international machine tools exhibition will be inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin on December 9. Addressing a press conference on Thursday,  president of Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association A N Gireeshan, chairman of ACMEE 2021 R S S Satish Babu, and convenor of the event K Sai Sathya Kumar said the five-day event is the first major machine tools promotional event in India after a gap of two years.

“The 14th edition of biennial event was scheduled to be held in June 2020  but had to be postponed due to the pandemic and the event will be inaugurated in the presence of Industries Minister Thangam Thenarasu and  Rural Industries Minister T M Anbarasan,” said Gireeshan.

The theme this year is smart manufacturing and the expo will  focus on the use of information technology in machinery to monitor production, automating manufacturing and the use of data analytics to improve manufacturing processes. Around 405 companies are participating in the expo.

A 3D virtual exhibition, the first in India, where a visitor can enter the exhibition halls, walk through the exhibition, visit booths and also interact with the exhibitors is expected to be a major draw. “This time we are having an exclusive pavilion for industrial robotics and automation in  keeping with the theme of smart manufacturing. We have designed the  pavilion by providing glass panels so that the live robots on show can  be viewed from outside the hall where it is displayed,” Babu said. AIEMA is expecting 30,000 visitors this year, said Babu.

Gireeshan highlighted the rise in raw material price which is impacting the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). “We are  solely relying on exports which at the moment is good,” he said.

