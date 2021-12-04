STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Making a change this Margazhi

With its focus on providing an inclusive space for artistes with disabilities, SciArtsRUs kicks off its second edition of Marghazhi Matram

Published: 04th December 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Suparna Venkatesh receiving the   Role-Model Mentor award

By Anushree Madhavan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Come December, the Chennai air is filled with musical notes, for, it is the season of concerts. While artistes from far and wide arrive here to perform, some do not find a spot in the sabha scenes, despite having the means to showcase their talent. In a bid to provide a platform for artistes with disabilities in the field of visual and performing arts, non-profit organisation SciArtsRUs is hosting the second edition of its annual cultural festival, Marghazhi Matram, as part of its Artabilities 4 All initiative. 

Guruvayur Dorai receiving
Lifetime chievement award

Ranjini Kaushik, organiser, says, “Artabilities was created as a primary platform for artistes, globally, with disabilities. With December 3 being International Day of Disabled Persons, and with Margazhi season upon us, we decided to do a festival bringing all the artistes together.”

Over the years, Ranjini noticed a gap in the sabha concerts; disabled artistes, she realised, were not getting as many opportunities as able-bodied artistes. “Margazhi in Chennai is very popular, however, I would say that there is really no programme that does inclusive performances or anybody who consciously curates inclusive performances featuring able-bodied and differently abled artistes on the same platform. So, Margh azhi Matram is Margazhi with a change or Margazhi for the disabled (referring to the Tamil word for the disabled, ‘matrathirunaligal’),” she notes. With such a concert, a major challenge is accommodating some of the needs of the artistes with disabilities. 

“Whenever you have artistes with different abilities, they need a companion. We also have to make sure the venue is accessible and the stage is not very small (as there is a risk of them falling). You need to keep in mind all these little things when you curate such a series,” she says. This year, the programme is being held at Dakshinamurthi Auditorium, Mylapore, today, and will go virtual for the next three days.

The event was inaugurated on Friday by chief guests Padma Shri awardee Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti and art promoter VV Sundaram. The programme began with the felicitation of differently abled stalwarts. “We also awarded the able-bodied mentors who have agreed to mentor the up and coming differently abled artistes for free. This is to encourage more able-bodied mentors to step up, going forward,” she adds. 

The first day saw three performances — one, by visually impaired violinist M Chandrasekaran; a Carnatic fusion performance by ‘ghatam’ Suresh Vaidyanathan, and a dance performance by blind artistes from Articulate Ability, Bengaluru. On Saturday, Sikkil Gurucharan will render a concert accompanied by two senior artistes — a mridangist and a morning player — with disabilities, and a violin concert by Mullaivasal G Chandramouli, accompanied by a visually impaired senior mridangist and a morsing player. From December 5 to 7, pre-recorded performances by other artistes with disabilities from across the globe will be premiered on the SciArtsRUs YouTube channel. 

“With this programme, I wish to encourage all organisers/organisations to think about inclusivity in the visual and performing space while they do their events, especially during Margazhi. Since our platform is global, eventually our aim is to have everyone collaborate, make it into a wholly international festival and have artistes from other countries come here as well. We want corporate sponsors to understand that they have to help organisers in curating such events,” emphasises Ranjini.

For more details, visit Facebook page: SciArtsRUs

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp