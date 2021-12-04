Return filmmaker’s passport within a week: Madras HC tells RPO

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday ordered the Regional Passport Officer (RPO), Chennai, to return passport of filmmaker Leena Manimekalai within a week. Justice M Dhandapani, in his order, said, “The act of the passport authority appears to be very strange. Offences of criminal nature, which have far reaching consequences and more penal in nature, which affects the society, wherein persons who have committed such heinous offences, being holders of passport, in such of those cases, seldom the passport authority impounds passport of such individuals.”

He further flayed that invocation of Section 12 (1) (b) of the Passport Act against Leena Manimekalai clearly shows “total non-application of mind” on the part of the respondent authority. Merely quoting some police verification report without actually putting the party on notice about the same and claiming that criminal case is pending before the court would not suffice to pass the impugned order impounding the passport.

The said fallacious reasoning of the respondent authority exhibits the lack of understanding of law and also the provisions governing impounding of passport, Justice Dhandapani said, and noted that the passport authority cannot act on the alleged report of the law enforcing agency if the passport holder does not evade warrant or summons or warrant of arrest by a court of law.

Manimekalai’s passport was impounded on September 9, 2021, by the RPO based on a direction by the IX Metropolitan Magistrate, Saidapet, citing pendency of the defamation case. The defamation suit and application for impounding passport were filed by another film maker Susi Ganesan after her accusations of sexual harassment against him during the ‘Me Too’ movement.

She wanted her passport be handed back as she had to visit York University in Canada where she had joined a programme on film making. A relieved Manimekalai said, “Finally my fundamental right to livelihood, to study, and to travel is restored. I only plea to women not to lose courage and speak out when our dignity is in danger. Only by collective strength can we smash patriarchy. Truth always triumphs.”

Eviction of Air India employees stopped

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday restrained Union Ministry of Civil Aviation from evicting employees of Air India from the staff quarters provided to them by the Air India Limited. The interim order restraining Air India Limited (AIL) was passed by Justice V Parthiban on a petition filed by the president of Air Corporation Employees’ Union C Udhayashankar. The judge also restrained AIL from freezing the medical benefits offered to the employees. The petition prayed for orders to ensure the protection of service conditions of the employees and holding back the total disinvestment process until the service issues are settled.

Durai Murugan seeks to quash plea against him

Chennai: The Madras High Court has ordered notice to Vellore AIADMK leader V Ramu on a petition seeking to quash the election petition filed by him against Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan. Justice Bharathidasan ordered the notice returnable by December 21 following Durai Murugan’s petition filed through his counsel P Wilson seeking to quash the election petition preferred by Ramu who had unsuccessfully contested against him in the polls to Katpadi Assembly segment in April this year.