No suspicion of harassment in former TNPCB chairman’s death, says CoP

CHENNAI: Amid allegations that former TNPCB chairman Venkatachalam killed himself after a call from an investigation officer attached to Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Chennai city Commissioner of Police (CoP) Shankar Jiwal said there is no suspicion of harassment in the death.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Jiwal said, “In the written complaint provided by the family, there is no claim that the deceased was harassed by the DVAC. However, we know that an investigation officer had called Venkatachalam to ask him when he will appear for inquiry.”

The commissioner added that the deceased’s cell phone and tablet had been sent to the forensic division and police are awaiting postmortem results as well. Former TNPCB chairman A V Venkatachalam killed himself at his house in Velachery on Thursday. A native of Salem district, Venkatachalam retired from the Indian Forest Service in 2018 and was appointed TNPCB Chairman in September 2019.

Recently, the DVAC had registered a case against Venkatachalam for alleged criminal misconduct and criminal misappropriation. DVAC officials later seized Rs 13.5 lakh in cash, 8 kg of gold and related documents from him. Around 10 kg of sandalwood articles were also found. (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).