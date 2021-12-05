Stepfather and mother held under POCSO Act in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police arrested a 33-year-old man under POCSO Act for molesting his stepdaughter on Friday. The victim’s mother was also arrested for not reporting the abuse despite the girl informing her.

The accused, who hails from Pudukottai, married the victim’s mother recently after the latter’s husband died a few years ago. The woman had three daughters from her previous marriage and the man recently started abusing the eldest daughter, aged 14.

However, as the woman allegedly did not confront the man about the abuse and continued to live with him, the girl approached the all-women police through her uncle. A case was registered and police arrested the man and the victim’s mother under POCSO Act. They were remanded in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Kannagi Nagar police arrested a 25-year-old man for making obscene gestures at a neighbouring woman. The accused, N Sathishkumar, allegedly undressed during an argument and made obscene gestures on Friday, said police.

