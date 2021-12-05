UK returnee tests Covid-19 positive in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Another international passenger from the United Kingdom tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. The passenger arrived at the Chennai airport in the afternoon and was shifted to King’s Institute, Guindy, for treatment.

The samples of the passenger, a 25-year-old male, have been sent to the State Public Health Laboratory for genomic sequencing. “Three cases were reported on Friday and one of them tested positive in the rapid test, but tested negative in the RT-PCR test. So, excluding that, there are three cases of Covid-19 among international passengers in Tamil Nadu,” said Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan.

While addressing the media on the sidelines of an event on Saturday, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said there is no need to panic as genomic sequencing results of the cases are yet to come and there have been no confirmed case of Omicron in the State so far.

Ma Subramanian further said surveillance has been increased at all the international airports across Tamil Nadu and even those who do not test Covid-19 positive have been advised to stay in home quarantine for seven days. When asked about booster doses, the Minister said the State will wait for the Central government’s permission.