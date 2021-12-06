STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dist officials’ unique effort to fight stigma

In an attempt to raise awareness and fight the stigma associated with AIDS, Tiruvallur district administration organised an unique event on Sunday.

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an attempt to raise awareness and fight the stigma associated with AIDS, Tiruvallur district administration organised an unique event on Sunday. Students of various schools and children affected by AIDS together watched a movie in a theatre in the district. Tiruvallur District Collector Dr Alby John, Superintendent of Police V Varun Kumar and other officials were also among the participants in the event. The event was organised in the backdrop of the World AIDS day.

