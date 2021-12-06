Man dies after falling into sewage tank

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A man died after accidentally falling into a sewage tank at Ayanavaram on Saturday. The victim, identified as Kutty (45), a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, slipped and fell into the tank while cleaning it without safety gear. According to Ayanavaram police, Kutty was a daily wage labourer who lived alone. He was asked by his neighbour to clean their sewage tank and as he was cleaning it, he fell into the tank.