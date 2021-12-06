STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Raising a toast to Thailand

As the photo sessions came to a close, Nitirooge Phoneprasert, the Consul-General of the Royal Thai Consulate took to stage to convey his speech for the night, recounting the life of the king.

Published: 06th December 2021 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 01:17 AM   |  A+A-

Nitirooge Phoneprasert, the Consul-General of the Royal Thai Consulate took to stage to convey his speech for the night, recounting the life of the king.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Lavish yet elegant, Rajendra Hall of ITC Grand Chola was decked up in purplish-beige and golds on December 3 to commemorate the joint celebration of the birth anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, Father’s Day and National Day of the Kingdom of Thailand. A stage sat at the head of the hall and standees with vivid images of tuktuks and children playing flanked the walls, with which, the guests took photos. 

As the photo sessions came to a close, Nitirooge Phoneprasert, the Consul-General of the Royal Thai Consulate took to stage to convey his speech for the night, recounting the life of the king. “Today, the Thai community in Southern India takes pride in paying tribute to the life and work of His Majesty the Late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, who is considered our nation’s symbol of unity, a source of inspiration, a statesman of many talents and benevolence. The longest-reigning monarch in the history of Thailand, he was known as Development King and his involvement in the Thai socio-economic sphere made remarkable transformation in the kingdom,” he narrated.

The Consul-General also extended his appreciation for India and all South Indian governments for their assistance in facilitating flights to their home country during the pandemic. “We should strengthen the foundation of people-to-people, tap our potentials and create new and innovative vectors of growth in areas such as education, tourism, healthcare and digital technology. As two great nations, Thailand and India can work closely to sharpen our shared future and beneficially contribute to the building of a comprehensive partnership,” he added.

With this, we raised a toast to the health and happiness of both nations to the background of their national anthems. What followed can only be labelled as gastronomic indulgence. After the Thai shrimp toast, corn fritters and other starters that were being doled out all night, we had a chance to experience authentic Thai food made by the Consulate chef — Stir fried lamb with red curry, fried chicken, pad thai, kaeng som, and more — and some North and South Indian dishes. With a side of boba tea, it was the perfect way to end the night.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TC Grand Chola King Bhumibol Adulyadej Thailand
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp