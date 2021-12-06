Three in police net for stealing Rs 4 lakh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Thiruvottiyur police arrested three persons on Saturday for allegedly stealing Rs 4 lakh from an elderly man. Police recovered Rs 2,14,000 in cash and an autorickshaw from them. According to a police statement, the accused S Shankar (38), V Paneerselvam (33) and B Ajith alias Kaala, an auto driver, were arrested based on a complaint given by the victim S Prakash (70), a resident of Thirumalai Avenue.