Two arrested for running job racket in Chennai

The two accused had allegedly cheated 43 people to the tune of Rs 49 lakh after promising them jobs in a luxury ship.

Published: 06th December 2021 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two persons were arrested at Nungambakkam on Saturday for involvement in a job scam. The two accused had allegedly cheated 43 people to the tune of Rs 49 lakh after promising them jobs in a luxury ship. According to Thousand Lights police, the accused identified as M Raja (35) of Tuticorin and his assistant B Divya Bharti (27) of Poonamallee were arrested based on a complaint given by one S Vinoth (35). He was allegedly cheated of Rs 1 lakh by a Nungambakkam-based company, Good Leap Solutions Private Limited, run by Raja. 

Police said Vinoth wanted a job in a luxury ship and the company conducted a bogus interview. Raja had told Vinoth that he’d offer him a job if he paid the company Rs 1 lakh.Vinodh too paid the amount but when he did not receive any official employment offers, asked for his money back. But the company refused and he filed a police complaint.A police officer said, “They never asked for certificates or related papers that are required for employment in a ship, but kept offering people jobs.” The accused were remanded on Sunday.

Comments

