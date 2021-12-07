Distribution of rooftop garden kits begins

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday launched a scheme to provide rooftop garden kits, vegetable seed kits, and nutrients kits at subsidised prices. Under the Chief Minister’s Nutritive Vegetable Garden Scheme, rooftop garden kits will be given to the people at a subsidised price of `225 a kit. A press release said two lakh seed kits will be given to people in rural areas and one lakh seed kits will be distributed in urban areas during the budget session. Besides, two lakh nutrient kits will be distributed. Interested people can log on and apply via https://tnhorticulture.tn.gov.in /kit/