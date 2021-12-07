Donate generously to Armed Forces fund: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hailing the sacrifices made by personnel of the Armed Forces, Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday appealed to the people to contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. “Having spent the best part of their life in the service of the Nation, it is imperative that we show our gratitude to them when they leave the Armed Forces,” the Governor said in his message. “Tamil Nadu has always been in the forefront in contributing generously to the Flag Day Fund and this year too, let us donate a huge amount as our contribution since it is our duty,” Stalin said.