Quizzing all things science & technology

Around 3,000 students of classes 9 to 12 from across India and Bangladesh participated virtually.

Raghav Singh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rotary Club of Chennai Galaxy, District 3232, headed by president Rtn Palani G and secretary Rtn Gokul, hosted the fifth edition of its Science and Technology Quiz on Sunday. Around 3,000 students of classes 9 to 12 from across India and Bangladesh participated virtually.

The quiz was conducted by Nexus Consulting, Bengaluru, and the quiz master was Venkatesh Srinivasan. It had two preliminary rounds. The top 100 made it to the finals. The finals was monitored from Hotel Marriott and the chief guest was past district governor Rtn Abhirami Ramanathan. The winner of the quiz was Raghav Singh, a class 11 student of Delhi Public School, Noida. The second place was bagged by Arnav Prashant, a class 10 student of Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Chennai. The third place was bagged by Mohammad Riwin, a class 9 student of Mahatma Montessori Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Madurai.

The first three prizes were laptops, air conditioner and followed by a tablet, smartphone and four UPS. All the finalists were given a laptop bag. “The aim of the event has always been to give an opportunity to students to have knowledge outside their textbooks. We want them to get exposed to the competitive world, and this will also prepare them for common exams like NEET and JEE,” said Anshul Agarwal, event chairman. The main sponsors of the event were Dodla Dairy Ltd, A&M Noodles and GO COLORS.

The prize partners were Metrohm India Pvt Ltd & Hi Laptops.com, Design Pro, Dhana Refrigeration and Pacer Solutions. The Club hopes to install dialysis machines at the Voluntary Health Service, Taramani, with the funds raised from the quiz.

