South India Transport Council to meet in 2022

He thanked the State government for resuming public transport between the states as it is Sabarimala season several devotees would visit Kerala. 

Published: 07th December 2021 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

A private bus plying in the city , B P Deepu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After meeting State Transport Minister RS Rajakannappan in Chennai on Monday, AK Saseendran, forest minister of Kerala, said the South India Transport Council’s meeting will be held in Kerala in April next year. The last meeting was held in 2018. He thanked the State government for resuming public transport between the states as it is Sabarimala season several devotees would visit Kerala. 

