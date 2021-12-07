Stalin launches awareness vehicles to protect kids

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday flagged off two multipurpose vehicles to create awareness about prevention of crimes against children. These vehicles are fitted with surveillance cameras which can be used for security purposes. According to a release, these vehicles are part of the modernisation programme for the police department. Each vehicle has broad audio-video display units for screening films to create awareness among the public about the government’s efforts to curb crimes against children.

These vehicles can also be used for security during law and order related works, and can also function as mobile control rooms during emergencies. One of the vehicles will function under the control of the Chennai City Police Commissioner while the other vehicle will function under the ADGP (Law and Order).