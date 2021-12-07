STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Stalin launches awareness vehicles to protect kids

According to a release, these vehicles are part of the modernisation programme for the police department.

Published: 07th December 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday flagged off two multipurpose vehicles to create awareness about prevention of crimes against children. These vehicles are fitted with surveillance cameras which can be used for security purposes. According to a release, these vehicles are part of the modernisation programme for the police department. Each vehicle has broad audio-video display units for screening films to create awareness among the public about the government’s efforts to curb crimes against children.

These vehicles can also be used for security during law and order related works, and can also function as mobile control rooms during emergencies. One of the vehicles will function under the control of the Chennai City Police Commissioner while the other vehicle will function under the ADGP (Law and Order). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp