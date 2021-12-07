STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Stalin promises to fast-track recovery works 

Visiting flood-affected areas in the city on Monday, Chief Minister MK Stalin assured the people of speedy dewatering works in water stagnant areas.

Published: 07th December 2021 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Visiting flood-affected areas in the city on Monday, Chief Minister MK Stalin assured the people of speedy dewatering works in water stagnant areas. Stalin visited Manali Pudunagar, Vadivudaiyamman Nagar, which were affected due to floods in Kosasthalaiyar River following heavy rain in the last month, and inspected the measures taken to remove stagnant water.

The Chief Minister informed the people that appropriate steps will be taken to permanently address flood issues in the areas. He also instructed the water resource department authorities to take steps to prevent the surplus water of Kosasthalaiyar from getting into houses. Minister for HR & CE PK Sekar Babu, MLAs and others were also present. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp