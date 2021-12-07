Stalin promises to fast-track recovery works 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Visiting flood-affected areas in the city on Monday, Chief Minister MK Stalin assured the people of speedy dewatering works in water stagnant areas. Stalin visited Manali Pudunagar, Vadivudaiyamman Nagar, which were affected due to floods in Kosasthalaiyar River following heavy rain in the last month, and inspected the measures taken to remove stagnant water.

The Chief Minister informed the people that appropriate steps will be taken to permanently address flood issues in the areas. He also instructed the water resource department authorities to take steps to prevent the surplus water of Kosasthalaiyar from getting into houses. Minister for HR & CE PK Sekar Babu, MLAs and others were also present.