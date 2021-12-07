The wall in front of worthy research

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: If you look at the history of feminist research or women’s studies research in India, the early women-centred research has been around since the late 60s to early 70s. Was this necessarily about gender-based violence? I am not too sure. The funding by state agencies of gender-based research has been restricted in a certain way. While there is a lot of research about inequity, there’s not much on violence.

Express illustration

Despite the slacked funding, feminist scholars have devised innovative ways of researching and highlighting public and private gender violence and how it impacts lives of women across the country,” notes Nandini Ghosh, a panelist at Prajnya’s event discussing research for their 16 Days Campaign Against Gender-Based Violence. Unpacking the realities of research in India, the panel discussed the do’s and don’ts, tips, and hurdles in the search for the truth.

Overcoming challenges

Covering an issue as sensitive as this comes with its inherent challenges. In the case that the research involves interviewing the victim, their safety and anonymity are paramount, as elaborated by Philippa Williams (Queen Mary University of London), and Preeti Karmarkar (Nari Samata Manch). “Ensure that you have their consent before you begin and don’t assume that they understand the consent, you have to explain to them what it is they are consenting to. It is always better to reach out to a victim through a local organisation that may be working with them. That way, you always have something for support if required,” Preeti advises, recognising the vulnerability the victim would be bearing and the danger they could potentially be putting themselves into by agreeing to the interview.

The risk of threat in such situations is also extended to the researcher, says Shazia Choudhry of Oxford University. “Ensure that you have a story planned ahead of time. Perhaps, a health service official is there to create a record. If the situation gets violent, you may have to involve the police, which is tricky because the victim may not want one there but you have to prioritise your safety,” she comments.

However, the effects of such an interview cannot stand isolated to the victim when you are absorbing their traumatic story as well. “In the process, we tend to forget that as a researcher, there is something that we are going through as well. Such sensitive topics can be traumatic for both, the researcher and the victim. The researcher may feel helpless. Regular, structured, critical reflecting is necessary, as well as maintaining a professional distance to the issue at hand,” warns Girija Godbole, IIT Bombay.

Ending the cycle

Where on-field data collection can prove dangerous and intensely vulnerable, secondary data collection comes with hurdles of its own — lack of funding and permissions, named Nandhini. “For the funding, there is not much substance given to the quality of violence faced by women. There is a focus on quantity…as if the number justifies the existence of a phenomenon. This deters people from researching. Secondly, here are all kinds of permissions one requires.

When you want to do domestic violence research and approach stakeholders of the state — who are responsible for doling out the acts, legal provisions for women who face domestic violence, who are also in charge of providing relief — they tend to ask you to get permission from the state. And when and if you do, they fear being quoted directly because they think it will reflect on their individual practice rather than an institutional (flaw),” she said. She also makes an excellent point of our society glorifying the strength of a woman to rationalise this problematic behaviour. Women are there to bear even the direst circumstances.

The lack of research yields further lack of research, in the case of socio-legal research methodology. According to Ruchira Goswami (National University of Juridical Sciences), empirical socio-legal research (largely based on case laws, legal decisions, law commission reports and commentaries) in India hardly exists and within that, working on sensitive topics is more challenging. “Most of the research available in India uses official data (NCRB), which is often clean of the complaints in the police station.

Unofficial primary data generated by independent research in socio-legal research is practically non-existent. If one is only working with police records, there are several obstacles. The cases of only higher courts are available. The case laws are not updated electronically for all trial courts,” she shared, adding that accessing primary court records is time-consuming due to several permissions and the data itself is not systematic. It seems like there is still a long way to go for rich gender-based violence research to be easily accessible.