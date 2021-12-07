STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Women helpline receives 500 calls per day: Geetha Jeevan

Minister for Social Welfare Department Geetha Jeevan on Monday said that since its launch, Women helpline 181 has been receiving approximately 500 calls per day.

Published: 07th December 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Phone, Helpline

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Social Welfare Department Geetha Jeevan on Monday said that since its launch, Women helpline 181 has been receiving approximately 500 calls per day.She said this during the training session for journalists about schemes implemented by the social welfare department. The minister said in every district there is an organised service centre functioning under the department to provide shelter for women in distress.

Elaborating on creating awareness among the students about sexual violence, the minister said steps are being taken to create awareness about different touches and the social welfare department is jointly working with the school education department to familiarise childline helpline number 1098, which the children can use to report child marriage, sexual abuse and other things.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Geetha Jeevan
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp