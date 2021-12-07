Women helpline receives 500 calls per day: Geetha Jeevan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Social Welfare Department Geetha Jeevan on Monday said that since its launch, Women helpline 181 has been receiving approximately 500 calls per day.She said this during the training session for journalists about schemes implemented by the social welfare department. The minister said in every district there is an organised service centre functioning under the department to provide shelter for women in distress.

Elaborating on creating awareness among the students about sexual violence, the minister said steps are being taken to create awareness about different touches and the social welfare department is jointly working with the school education department to familiarise childline helpline number 1098, which the children can use to report child marriage, sexual abuse and other things.