MIOT director wins service excellence award for ‘21

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dr Rajan Ravichandran, Director of the Madras Institute of Technology (MIOT) and International Director of Nephrology in Chennai, has won the American Nephrologists of Indian Origin (ANIO) Service Excellence Award for 2021. The award ceremony will be held virtually on January 8, 2022.

Dr Ravichandran is the founder of the Sapiens Health Foundation established in 1997 to help patients with kidney diseases, a press release said. He is also founding chairman of the Cystinosis Foundation started in 2012 with the aim to help patients with Cystinosis – a multisystem genetic disorder. Dr Ravichandran, throughout his career, has chaired several hospital and university committees, and written and published extensively about kidney disease and its effect.

