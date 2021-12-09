Let me tell you a kutty story...

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: But how could you live and have no story to tell?” wrote Fyodor Dostoevsky. There’s no dearth of stories when Ramkumar Natarajan and Chokalingam decide to lock horns and leave the crowd roaring. For the stories of these stand-up comedians are not without a bountiful measure of comic relief. Kutty Stories (in a performance space in your city soon) was born of this storytelling spree.

“This show is without a theme. We’re just here to tell you funny stories. Be it the things I encountered in my travels, or life as a 30 plus man. Ram has a verithanamana fan; he’ll talk about that. Anga vera level chemistry irukum,” begins Chokalingam. His segment on 30 vayathu parithaabangal will have excerpts from his Tinder/Bumble expeditions too, he adds.

“Since we recently started putting our videos up, many people have reached out on Instagram; there are so many different characters there. Also, I live in an apartment with 30 families. So there will be stories about what happens when 30 families live together. There are also stories from my life as a project manager,” pitches in Ram.

Despite the fact that Ram and Choku are IT professionals-turned-stand-up comedians, the show is for everyone, “There’s something for everyone, of all ages,” they say.

If their tester shows in the city and a couple of performances on Zoom are any indicators, they are set to strike gold with people young and old. Besides, with social events slowly limping back to normalcy, people are eager to step out and be entertained, they find. The two shows they did in Chennai and Coimbatore recently were all sold out. And the turn out was far more than they have had for their Zoom sessions. “Even we didn’t get those vibes on the Zoom shows. We’ll say something and people won’t laugh; some will leave their video on and walk away. There are a number of problems like that. In fact, we have a few stories about this too in our act. Live is the vibe. For 50-100 people to gather in the room, for us to be able to look at them and talk to them and interact with them is the vibe,” declares Ram.

This time, they are taking the act to three cities besides Chennai — Bengaluru, Madurai and Hyderabad.

Choku is looking forward to seeing how people in Madurai and Hyderabad respond. For us, it is easy enough to bring people to the show in Chennai and even Bengaluru; the other two seem to be new turf. Besides, it’ll give them the confidence that there is an audience for Tamil stand-up comedy in these many places. While Hindi has its takers in different states, they might not sell as well in places other than the main cities (like Kolkata or Mumbai) in whichever state they go to. It’s different for Tamil; here, you can take this to at least six cities other than Chennai. And that would be something, he points out.

Catch them live at Medai in Chennai on December 12. Tickets on bookmyshow