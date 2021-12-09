Making a move with movie maxims

Kannalmozhi Kabilan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Did you ever think that Palayathamman could fit into chess lessons? That Bahubali might be able to provide tips on protecting your king? Well, offered in the place of the Nimzowitsch Defence and Albin Countergambit, these movie references seem a lot more appealing, don’t they? And a lot less scary too, finds chess enthusiast and stand-up comedian Gurumurthy Rathnam who employs these parallels in his lessons for beginners. In the interest of taking this slice of easy-to-digest wisdom beyond his classes, Gurumurthy has been releasing two-minute videos on chess tactics in movie lingo on social media. And there are plenty of takers, it seems.

“It was three of my friends who attended my first few classes. While explaining a concept, I happened to use the Bahubali example (that you should protect your king like it was Ramya Krishnan’s Sivagami); it was something that occurred to me on the spot and it seemed to work. Then, I started using this example in the following classes too. When this worked, I decided to chalk out a plan for other techniques too,” explains Gurumurthy.

Having released two videos on the Palayathamman-like knight and the Bahubali-esque king, Gurumurthy has more in the works. The next two are set to feature insights on how to protect your queen from Kaipulla from Winner, and Kalloori’s twins to illustrate the zugzwang principle.

“Instead of going for niche Tamil movies, I use the characters that are popular among all of us. And it’s not just limited to cinema. There’s a third standard student from Malaysia; with her, I first asked what her favourite subject was and she mentioned the digestive system in Science. So I tried to use that to explain certain concepts; like the three phases of chess. Opening is where you try to bring out most of your coins, middle game is where most of the action is and end game is where you have the least number of pieces with which you can checkmate the opponent.

For a third standard kid, you can’t tell them that it corresponds to what kids do, then adults do and then the elderly do; she won’t be able to relate to it. So, to explain the opening game, I used the example of chewing chicken (her favourite food) and how, without it, the food will get caught in the throat. So it’s customised like this,” he elaborates.

When hit with examples like this, his pupils’ first reaction tends to be laughter. And that can only come when there is no fear, he points out. “Many people might have tried to learn chess as kids but might have gotten scared with all the terms and techniques. And books for it are also huge. I’m not formally trained myself; it’s by playing the game often and going to tournaments that I learnt. So, these concept videos will help them shed the fear,” he surmises.

And with fun examples like this, they are likely to remember it for long. I’d certainly agree.

For details on classes and fee, WhatsApp: 9444429873.