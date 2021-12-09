No more a stepping stone, MPhil finding fewer takers

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: While universities across Tamil Nadu are persisting with MPhil course even though the National Education Policy (NEP) had announced its discontinuation, data suggests demand for the course is declining.

The Central government’s National Education Policy (NEP) last year had announced that MPhil courses would be discontinued, following which a few universities in Tamil Nadu scrapped the course. But as controversy stirred up, State Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi asked all universities to continue the programme. Now, a closer look at MPhil enrolment figures reveals that demand for the course is falling at a steep rate.

According to a CII-Deloitte report on ‘Status of Higher Education-2021’, in the last five years, enrolment in MPhil programmes in Tamil Nadu has reduced by almost 60%.During the academic year 2015-16, at least 19,509 students enrolled in MPhil courses in regular mode, and in 2016-17, the figure rose to 20,661. But during 2017-18, the number dropped to 17,179, and it further reduced to 12,425 in 2018-19. During 2019-20, only 9,755 students joined the programme. Out of the enrolled students, almost 80% students were girls.

According to academicians, the main reason for declining popularity is that the programme has become irrelevant now. Academicians said MPhil is no longer mandatory to pursue PhD as per UGC guidelines. Hence very few students are interested in the programme.

“In the current situation, M Phil course has become completely irrelevant. If it is not required to pursue PhD, then why will students study it? It is not required for applying for teachers’ positions as well,” said retired professor K Sathyamoorthy.

In such scenario, it may become difficult for colleges and universities to fund the programme. “For the handful of MPhil students, we will have to hire the same number of teachers and manage infrastructure. It’s difficult to manage expenses,” said a lecturer of a Chennai-based university.