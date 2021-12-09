STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

No more a stepping stone, MPhil finding fewer takers

In such scenario, it may become difficult for colleges and universities to fund the programme.

Published: 09th December 2021 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Students appearing for PGCET exam at Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam in Tirupati on Sunday.

Representational image (Madhav, EPS)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: While universities across Tamil Nadu are persisting with MPhil course even though the National Education Policy (NEP) had announced its discontinuation, data suggests demand for the course is declining.

The Central government’s National Education Policy (NEP) last year had announced that MPhil courses would be discontinued, following which a few universities in Tamil Nadu scrapped the course. But as controversy stirred up, State Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi asked all universities to continue the programme. Now, a closer look at MPhil enrolment figures reveals that demand for the course is falling at a steep rate.

According to a CII-Deloitte report on ‘Status of Higher Education-2021’, in the last five years,  enrolment in MPhil programmes in Tamil Nadu has reduced by almost 60%.During the academic year 2015-16, at least 19,509 students enrolled in MPhil courses in regular mode, and in 2016-17, the figure rose to 20,661. But during 2017-18, the number dropped to 17,179, and it further reduced to 12,425 in 2018-19. During 2019-20, only 9,755 students joined the programme. Out of the enrolled students, almost 80% students were girls. 

According to academicians, the main reason for declining popularity is that the programme has become irrelevant now. Academicians said MPhil is no longer mandatory to pursue PhD as per UGC guidelines. Hence very few students are interested in the programme.

“In the current situation, M Phil course has become completely irrelevant. If it is not required to pursue PhD, then why will students study it? It is not required for applying for teachers’ positions as well,” said retired professor K Sathyamoorthy.

In such scenario, it may become difficult for colleges and universities to fund the programme. “For the handful of MPhil students, we will have to hire the same number of teachers and manage infrastructure. It’s difficult to manage expenses,” said a lecturer of a Chennai-based university.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp