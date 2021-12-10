STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai Corporation asks zones for list of flood-prone areas

The corporation already had a list of vulnerable areas based on the flooding after 2015 floods.

Published: 10th December 2021 05:08 AM

Raja Mannar Salai at KK Nagar was one of the worst-affected areas during the monsoon rains in November

Raja Mannar Salai at KK Nagar was one of the worst-affected areas during the monsoon rains in November (Photo | EPS, Ashwin Prasath)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation has asked officials in each of its 15 zones to come up with a list of ‘critical’ areas that are prone to flooding. Based on the list, officials will finalise locations that are in need of redesigned or reconstructed stormwater drains.

“These areas will be prioritised and stormwater drains may be constructed based on availability of funds,” said a senior corporation official.During rains in November, Bazullah road, West Mambalam, KK Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Seethammal colony, Jawahar Nagar, Pulianthope, Chettinad Enclave in Perungudi and Raja Mannar Salai in the Kodambakkam zone were among the areas identified as being ‘very critical. 

These locations were among those that were deployed with the highest number of pumps to drain out water. Chettinad Enclave, in specific, also had three rubber boats, a portable high mast light and a rescue team in place.

The corporation already had a list of vulnerable areas based on the flooding after 2015 floods. Streets where water entered houses, that needed evacuation and the flood map were documented with photos. However, officials have asked zones to come up with an updated list since the nature of flooding and the areas have since changed.

A corporation official at the zonal level said, “We will give a list of proposed works including any possible missing links in stormwater drains which, upon fixing, might help drain water in specific areas. Following this, officials from the stormwater drain department will inspect the area and decide what to do.”

TNIE had reported that corporation officials had been making temporary arrangements by providing alternate courses to drain water to ensure water drains quickly. If proven to improve draining, permanent drains will take their place. 

Pulianthope was the first of these locations to receive new drains at a cost of Rs 7.10 crore after officials observed that the existing narrow drains in Pulianthope high road, among other streets, were insufficient to carry water to the Gandhi canal.

