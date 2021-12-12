STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Case against students for damaging bus in Chennai

The Chennai police registered a case against college students for allegedly damaging a bus by hurling stones near Aminjikarai on Friday.

Police

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai police registered a case against college students for allegedly damaging a bus by hurling stones near Aminjikarai on Friday. Several students boarded an MTC bus plying between Broadway and Anna Nagar West after it crossed Kilpauk. While the bus was crossing Aminjikarai, the conductor asked the students travelling on footboard to enter the bus and take the empty seats. After the students ignored him, he stopped the bus. The students picked up an argument and damaged the bus, police said. 

