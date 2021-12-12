STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Over 20 lakh people jabbed in Tamil Nadu's 14th Covid-19 vaccination camp

The Health Department vaccinated 20.45 lakh people in the 14th mega Covid-19 vaccination camp that was held on Saturday.

Published: 12th December 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Bengaluru

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Health Department vaccinated 20.45 lakh people in the 14th mega Covid-19 vaccination camp that was held on Saturday. According to Health Department data, the State vaccinated a total of 20,45,347 people, of whom 6,81,346 received the first dose and 13,64,001 received the second.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian also inspected a few vaccination camps in Chennai and encouraged the public to come forward to get inoculated. After the 14th camp, 82.48 per cent people have received the first dose and 51.31 per cent the second dose. There will be no vaccination drive in the State on Sunday, a press release said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccination Tamil Nadu mega vaccination camp Covid 19
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp