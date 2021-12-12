Over 20 lakh people jabbed in Tamil Nadu's 14th Covid-19 vaccination camp

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Health Department vaccinated 20.45 lakh people in the 14th mega Covid-19 vaccination camp that was held on Saturday. According to Health Department data, the State vaccinated a total of 20,45,347 people, of whom 6,81,346 received the first dose and 13,64,001 received the second.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian also inspected a few vaccination camps in Chennai and encouraged the public to come forward to get inoculated. After the 14th camp, 82.48 per cent people have received the first dose and 51.31 per cent the second dose. There will be no vaccination drive in the State on Sunday, a press release said.