Chennai city police flag off drive against drugs

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police began a drive against drugs on Sunday. Cycle patrols, that aim to curb the drug menace in the city, were flagged off by S Prabhakaran, Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, East Zone. These efforts are also part of a drug awareness campaign being held all over Chennai.

MS Basker, Triplicane Assistant Commissioner, was also present at the event.