Chennai city police flag off drive against drugs

These efforts are also part of a drug awareness campaign being held all over Chennai. 

Published: 13th December 2021 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police began a drive against drugs on Sunday. Cycle patrols, that aim to curb the drug menace in the city, were flagged off by S Prabhakaran, Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, East Zone. These efforts are also part of a drug awareness campaign being held all over Chennai. 
MS Basker, Triplicane Assistant Commissioner, was also present at the event. 

Chennai city police
