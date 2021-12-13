Music lessons for the real world

Kannalmozhi Kabilan By

CHENNAI: When you go to school, nobody teaches you how to open a bank account. It’s the same thing with music as well. Nobody teaches you how to perform; nobody teaches you that this is what you’re supposed to do to put your music out there. You only learn to play your instrument and that’s it. That too, you look at a paper and play; it’s all theory,” laments Ritesh Dharmaraj. But he hasn’t stopped at just complaining about the status quo of music education available to the average student. With plenty of effort and some amount of serendipity, he’s doing his part to change this course, one student at a time.

Tuning into trial and error

“I started with one or two students. French and Korean kids from the American International School. Next thing I know, I have more than 30 of them,” he exclaims. This is outside of the periodic workshops he conducted in schools and colleges. It was these freelance music assignments that got the frontman of the band RJD to devise a course that you would be hard put to find elsewhere. The desire was to take kids to studios, give them the recording experience and put them in music videos — the whole nine yards.

Ritesh’s experiments found bigger grounds when he found a fruitful collaboration with Lamb Tail Club. His work had attracted the attention of the club’s founder and soon, Ritesh was made the head of the music department. “I teach vocals – western singing, guitar, and a course called Songwriting and Performance. The last course I do in schools and colleges as well; I teach them how to write lyrics and turn them into melody. Even if it’s something extremely simple, you put a tune to it. I show them how easy it is because if you don’t try, it is never going to happen,” he elaborates.

Through the course of the collaboration, Ritesh produces one song with his band of musicians. This way, they get to go through the entire process of song making from start to finish. Kids at Velammal Vidyalaya pulled off a cover of Gavin DeGraw’s Fire with just a few days of training. Students of Schram Academy performed Josh Groban’s You Raise Me Up. Participants here included children as young as five years old. “Even the five-year-old kid, I took him to the recording studio and he learnt so much. Suddenly, the sound engineer would be like ‘Can you sing with dynamics?’ because he doesn’t know who he is talking to.

Then, I would have to explain what it means and how to sing accordingly during the recording itself,” he explains. Gavin, a 10-year-old music pupil courtesy of Lamb Tail Club and Schram Academy, found himself in a similar place. “The person who was doing the recording talked about diagnostics or something related to music. I didn’t know anything. But, any way I sang well,” he recounts. About Ritesh’s class, he says it is sometimes “little funny, sometimes little hard” but “very fun”. For 10-year-old Lincy of Chennai Public School, one who has had the experience of recording a song once before, the addition of the video component to the production was “fantastic”.

Beyond the mundane

The trick is also to break the monotony of vocal training that is an inevitable part of the music lessons, it seems. With his own niece Ninja, Ritesh takes to drawing on the white board with her as they go through the lessons. “That way they get excited about the exercises; they wait to do it,” he shares. Joann, a 11-year-old, particularly recalls the exercises (before going on stage or recording) and says she had fun learning them.

And he manages to sustain this level of involvement beyond the hour-long classes. Training sessions usually end with an hour spent on the playground or the park in the apartment complex and in the house with games. Joann tells us that they finish with cricket or badminton; even on the days Ritesh is busy. Children from Velammal and Schram Academy continue to keep in touch long after the end of the course. Soon, he plans to take many of the kids out on a field trip, maybe visit the zoo. All in the effort to establish a sense of comfort and space to bond. “Music is an expression. If they are not open, if they can’t express themselves with me, then it’s not gonna work,” he suggests.

With over 60 students under his wing now (between Lamb Tail Club and his independent classes), Ritesh’s plate is pretty full. He’s having to turn down collaborations with schools for being fully scheduled till the end of the year. And there are more productions in the works. “We have students all over the world who take online classes. In the next project, we are going to get everyone involved; they are going to be part of the video from wherever they are. This will be in January. But before that, there’s a Christmas project happening with Velammal again,” he reveals. Perhaps, you can find a place on his calendar too. For more details, contact Ritesh: 9884933913