STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Music magic with TTN 100 concert series

The virtual concerts will be released every Sunday and be available for free. on www.ttn100.com.

Published: 13th December 2021 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

To mark the centenary celebrations of TTK Group’s founder-chairman, TT Narasimhan, the company has organised the TTN 100 concert series.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To mark the centenary celebrations of TTK Group’s founder-chairman, TT Narasimhan, the company has organised the TTN 100 concert series. The virtual concerts will be released every Sunday and be available for free. on www.ttn100.com.

The artistes featured in this series of concerts are stalwarts like Anil Srinivasan, Sikkil Gurucharan as well as the relatively newer crop of musicians like Shreya Devnath, Viveick Rajagopalan, and many more.

On December 19, a concert titled Triveni, featuring Pradeep Kumar (vocals/side guitar), Viveick Rajagopalan (mridangam, percussions, electronics), Manonmani (sarangi) and Lalitha Vijayakumar (tambura) will be streamed virtually. More concerts will follow. For more details, follow @TTN.100 on Instagram and ‘TTN 100’ on Facebook and get regular updates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TTN 100 concert TT Narasimhan
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp