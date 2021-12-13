Music magic with TTN 100 concert series

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To mark the centenary celebrations of TTK Group’s founder-chairman, TT Narasimhan, the company has organised the TTN 100 concert series. The virtual concerts will be released every Sunday and be available for free. on www.ttn100.com.

The artistes featured in this series of concerts are stalwarts like Anil Srinivasan, Sikkil Gurucharan as well as the relatively newer crop of musicians like Shreya Devnath, Viveick Rajagopalan, and many more.

On December 19, a concert titled Triveni, featuring Pradeep Kumar (vocals/side guitar), Viveick Rajagopalan (mridangam, percussions, electronics), Manonmani (sarangi) and Lalitha Vijayakumar (tambura) will be streamed virtually. More concerts will follow. For more details, follow @TTN.100 on Instagram and ‘TTN 100’ on Facebook and get regular updates.