Nine arrested for selling drugs at Old Washermanpet in Chennai

During inquiries, it was found that the accused had procured the banned drugs from Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 13th December 2021 04:24 AM

CHENNAI: The Washermenpet police arrested nine persons for illegally possessing and selling banned pills and syringes. Police recovered 600 Nitravet tablets, 205 Tydol tablets, 200 Nitrosun tablets, 280 Tapal tablets, 4 syringes, 3 mobile phones and one autorickshaw from the gang.

Police identified the nine accused as S Jagannathan alias Jaga (21), M Sathish Sai alias Sai (25), D Ganesh alias Bablu (21), M Ayappan (19), C Gowtham (20), M Balaji (25), G Prabhu (27), M Harsha (31) and R Vijay (26). All were booked under sections 8(c) read with 22(b), 25, 29(i) of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. 

The accused were allegedly selling these banned drugs at Old Washermanpet near the East Cemetery Road burial ground. Police arrested Jagannathan, Sathish Sai, Ganesh, Ayappan, Gowtham and Balaji on Friday while Prabhu, Harsha and Vijay had absconded. They were arrested on Saturday. 

During inquiries, it was found that the accused had procured the banned drugs from Andhra Pradesh. Washermenpet police are conducting an inquiry to check if the gang has links with other major drug smuggling or trafficking rackets.

