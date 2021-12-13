Of fun, fellowship and finding talent

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There are some who compete to win; there are a few others who compete for an experience; and the rest, who celebrate the camaraderie when a community comes together. Comprising a mixed bag of performers, falling under all these categories, was the grand finale of Voice of District 3232 – Season 13, hosted by Rotary Club of Chennai Towers, on Sunday evening. Rotarians were in pretty pastels, participants rehearsed their portions, the orchestra went about with their multiple rounds of sound check...the ambience at Arangam open-air theatre in VR Mall Skydeck was buzzing with the season’s spirit.

President Rtn Ramakrishnan Mani, who supervised the event, and the chairman of the event Rtn Venkatesh walked us through the behind-the-scenes. “We’ve successfully completed 13 seasons. Owing to the pandemic, last year’s competition was held virtually. This year, we’ve ensured all the protocols are in place, guests are double vaccinated and the venue is an open space so that we keep up with the spirit after a year’s break. This is also an occasion for rotarians of all the clubs in the city to gather under one roof,” they shared.

The music talent competition witnessed 160 registrations this year. After a rigorous selection at prelims, 40 contestants were shortlisted by eminent judges such as Sai Vignesh, Kaushik, Padmaja and Govind. The finale had six categories — senior male, senior female, young adult, rap/gaana, duet and group. It was judged by prominent singers from the music industry such as Nikhil Mathew, Sai Sharan, Surmukhi Raman, Ganga, Arivu and Malavika Sundar. The chief guest was pianist Anil Srinivasan and guest of honour was district governor elect Rtn Dr N Nandakumar.

The event was attended by more than 200 guests, including many celebrities such as comedian Arjunan and actor V Jayaprakash. “We want this to be a platform to bring new talents among rotarians under the spotlight. Winners from every year’s season are not allowed to perform for two years. This year, we’ve limited the age group to people above 18 because of vaccination,” said Venatesh. The proceeds of this event will be utilised towards various projects in the avenues of community service, health care and welfare-related projects.

Rotary Club of Chennai Towers, which is part of Rotary International District 3232, has been dedicated to serving the cause of the economically weaker sections of the society by supporting them to improve their quality of life in different avenues for the last 23 years. They have executed projects that have benefitted several thousands of people from different sections of the society. The club inaugurated a free 10-bed dialysis centre for the underprivileged at Retteri in 2018. It will be setting up another 12-bed dialysis center which will open in the next couple of months. In addition, it conducts many medical and blood donation camps, provides free cataract surgeries and more.

List of winners

Young adult

Winner: Meenakshi Rajeev (Chennai midcity)

Runner-up: Sharan (Royapettah)

Rap/Gaana

Winner: Sriram (Mount)

Runner-up: Ajit Kumar (Riviera)

Senior female

Winner: Kala Bhandari (coastal)

Runner-up: Ramya rajaraman (Central)

Duet

Winner: Meghna Vijay, Anushka Ajay (gems)

Runner-up: Kala Bhandari, Ajay Nair (coastal)

Senior male

Winner: Venkateswaran (IT City)

Runner-up: Sriram (Guindy)

Group

Winner: Chennai capital

Runner-up: Madras North