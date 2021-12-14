Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Expo in Chennai to showcase main battle tanks

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennaites have a chance to watch the state-of-the-art main battle tanks and bullet resistant helmet at expo in Avadi, which was launched to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ commemorating 75 years of Independence.

The expo is hosted by Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) and Ordnance Clothing Factory from Avadi.

It will be open for public till December 19.

This comes after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated several iconic events of the Department of Defence Production (DDP) virtually, as part of the Ministry of Defence dedicated week from December 13-19, 2021, to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.’

The expo held at Ajeya Stadium in the Heavy Vehicle Factory Estate features Ajeya-T-72, Bhisma-T-90, Arjun Mk I, and Bridge Layer Tank (BLT)-T72.

The display also has the various parts of the battle tank like gear box, engines, track wheels, torsion bar etc, a release stated.

Ordnance Clothing Factory, Avadi, launched its indigenously made bullet-resistant helmet on the occasion. The helmet provides protection against 9 mm bullets.

It is also light in weight with better ergonomics.

The exhibition held at OCF showcased a variety of products ranging from bullet resistant jackets and vests, advanced combat uniforms, tents, parachutes, winter clothing including the newly launched bullet-resistant helmet etc.

Sanjeev Kishore, Chairman Managing Director-AVNL and Surjit Das General Manager-OCF inaugurated the expos in their respective headquarters at Avadi, the release added.