Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Expo in Chennai to showcase main battle tanks

The expo is hosted by Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) and Ordnance Clothing Factory from Avadi. It will be open for public till December 19.

Published: 14th December 2021 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

People at the expo demonstrating armoured vehicles as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ at Heavy Vehicle Factory at Avadi in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chennaites have a chance to watch the state-of-the-art main battle tanks and  bullet resistant helmet at expo in Avadi, which was launched to  celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ commemorating 75 years of  Independence. 

The expo is hosted by Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) and Ordnance Clothing Factory from Avadi.

It will be open for  public till December 19.

This comes after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated several iconic events of the Department of  Defence Production (DDP) virtually, as part of the Ministry of Defence dedicated week from December 13-19, 2021, to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit  Mahotsav.’ 

The expo held at Ajeya Stadium in the Heavy Vehicle Factory Estate features Ajeya-T-72, Bhisma-T-90, Arjun Mk I, and Bridge Layer Tank (BLT)-T72.

The display also has the various parts of the  battle tank like gear box, engines, track wheels, torsion bar etc, a  release stated.

Ordnance Clothing Factory, Avadi, launched its indigenously made bullet-resistant  helmet on the occasion. The helmet provides protection against 9 mm bullets.

It is also light in weight with better ergonomics.

The exhibition held at OCF showcased a variety  of products ranging from bullet resistant jackets and vests, advanced combat uniforms, tents, parachutes, winter clothing including the newly launched bullet-resistant helmet etc.

Sanjeev Kishore, Chairman  Managing Director-AVNL and Surjit Das General Manager-OCF inaugurated the expos in their respective headquarters at Avadi, the release added.

