CBI to probe escape of two South Korean nationals facing GST evasion charges

Choe Jae Won (42) and Choi Yong Suk (47), general manager and managing director, respectively, of Chowel India Private Limited, were under house confinement at Oragadam.

Published: 14th December 2021 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court on Monday transferred the probe into the fleeing of two South Korean nationals, who are facing GST evasion charges, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A division bench consisting of justices PN Prakash and R Hemalatha issued the orders when an petition by the duo came up for hearing.

The bench directed the CBI to begin the probe immediately and file a preliminary report on January 25 since the matter involved fabrication of documents and getting fake passports to flee the country.

Choe Jae Won (42) and Choi Yong Suk (47), general manager and managing director, respectively, of Chowel India Private Limited, were under house confinement at Oragadam, but they managed to flee last month.

Charged with evasion of GST to the tune of Rs 40 crore, they were arrested in 2019 and remanded at the Puzhal Central Prison.

Later, they were enlarged on bail and were lodged at the Foreigners Detention Camp at Tiruchy. 

Citing Covid-19 and poor maintenance of the camp, they sought permission for confining themselves at home.

Following an order of the Supreme Court, they were allowed to stay at home under police security, for which, they paid the costs.

They made an attempt to flee earlier, however, could not succeed. 

