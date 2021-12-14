STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Elderly man dies after truck hits two-wheeler in Chengalpattu district

The police said that the deceased was Kanniappan from Chinna Maniyakara Nagar in Chengalpattu district.

Published: 14th December 2021 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

accident

Image for representation (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 71-year-old man travelling on his two-wheeler with his wife and granddaughter was killed after a truck knocked down the vehicle in Chengalpattu district on Sunday evening. 

The police said that the deceased was Kanniappan from Chinna Maniyakara Nagar in Chengalpattu district.

“Around 9 pm, when the trio were passing through Pulipakkam Salai bridge, along the Chennai-Tiruchy Highway, a truck going towards Chennai hit the bike. In the impact, all of them fell on the road and Kannippan came under the wheels of the truck,” said a police officer.

Passersby rushed the victims to Chengalpattu Government Hospital.

The Chengalpattu town police registered a case and arrested truck driver Isakidurai (43) on charges of rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp