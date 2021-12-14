Elderly man dies after truck hits two-wheeler in Chengalpattu district

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 71-year-old man travelling on his two-wheeler with his wife and granddaughter was killed after a truck knocked down the vehicle in Chengalpattu district on Sunday evening.

The police said that the deceased was Kanniappan from Chinna Maniyakara Nagar in Chengalpattu district.

“Around 9 pm, when the trio were passing through Pulipakkam Salai bridge, along the Chennai-Tiruchy Highway, a truck going towards Chennai hit the bike. In the impact, all of them fell on the road and Kannippan came under the wheels of the truck,” said a police officer.

Passersby rushed the victims to Chengalpattu Government Hospital.

The Chengalpattu town police registered a case and arrested truck driver Isakidurai (43) on charges of rash driving and causing death due to negligence.