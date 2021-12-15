A Christmas of kindness and giving

By Express News Service

In the spirit of Christmas, Park Hyatt Chennai commenced the year-end festivities on December 11 with the customary Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. As an act of kindness, the hotel hosted a group of children from Rainbow Home, an orphanage for girls, who submitted their Christmas wishes prior to the event. These were displayed on the Christmas ‘Wish’ Tree for guests and employees to view and sponsor. The articles mentioned will be purchased for the children and gifted to them, come Christmas Eve.

“Christmas is the time for giving back and even more so after the challenging times we have seen. We wanted to do our bit for the community we live in and spread the spirit of Christmas among the less-fortunate. Luckily, this concept has been much appreciated among our guests and colleagues and we hope to bring lots of smiles on the faces of these kids on Christmas,” shared the general manager, Sascha Lenz.

The ceremony also saw the presence of several esteemed hotel guests, along with the well-known food critic Ameeta Agnihotri. Caroling by the hotel staff and high-tea followed the tree lighting ceremony. Holiday favourites like mulled wine, muffins, plum cakes and jalapeno cheese croquettes were on the menu.